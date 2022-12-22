Bridlington Town eye winning return to action in Boxing Day home clash with Tadcaster

Bridlington Town will be looking to make a winning return to action against NPL East strugglers Tadcaster Albion

Town and Albion have both seen their last two weekend fixtures frozen off, by Ben Edwards.

As a result, the Seasiders’ last game was a loss at home against Hebburn, Lewis Dennison scoring on his first start since recovering from an injury that sidelined him for three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though Mike Thompson has seen his side sit as high as fourth place at times this season, their recent loss saw them drop to 12th.

Will Sutton is suspended for the Boxing Day clash against Tadcaster Albion

As for the visitors, their last outing was a goalless home draw against Ossett United.

It’s been a torrid opening half to the season for The Brewers, who sit bottom of the table on just eight points. They are the only team in the division still on single-digit points, and the only team yet to win a NPL East Division game, despite having played more games than anyone else in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, they are unbeaten in two games, having picked up a very respectable 1-1 draw against Dunston before the Ossett encounter, so Brid should not turn up on Monday expecting to easily overcome the visitors.

When the fixtures were released in July, it was this game that caught the eye of many of the Brid faithful. This is because former player-boss Brett Agnew left to join the Brewers, alongside former skipper Pete Davidson and Matty Dixon, who is popular amongst the fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this extra talking point will no longer be relevant. Agnew has since joined Hallam FC and Matty Dixon has rejoined the Seasiders. Pete Davidson has only made one start for Tadcaster, and hasn’t featured since August 24.

Tadcaster was able to get the better of Brid on two occasions last campaign. At Ings Lane, a Romario Viera brace cancelled out Agnew’s sixth-minute opener. The reverse fixture, which saw Tadcaster do the double over us, ended in a 4-0 hammering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though some players have returned to availability in recent weeks, Town will be without left-back Will Sutton, who will miss out through suspension after being sent off against Hebburn.