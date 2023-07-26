Jon Tindall, left, the new Bridlington Town FC vice-chairman, is welcomed by Seasiders chairman Pete Smurthwaite. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

Town chairman Peter Smurthwaite said: “We are pleased to announce the appointment of local businessman and long-term fan Jon Tindall as vice-chairman of the club.

"Jon is one of our valued Vice Presidents and has sponsored the club for several years now and has been actively recruiting new sponsors this summer which has been much appreciated by myself and the club.

“Due to a change in personal circumstances, I will not be able to attend all Town matches and Jon has kindly agreed to deputise for me when I am not available.

“We thank Jon for his continued support and trust he enjoys being more involved with his hometown club.”