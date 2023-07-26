News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington Town FC appoint Jon Tindall as their new vice-chairman

Bridlington Town Football Club have appointed Jon Tindall as their new vice-chairman.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 26th Jul 2023, 13:32 BST- 1 min read
Jon Tindall, left, the new Bridlington Town FC vice-chairman, is welcomed by Seasiders chairman Pete Smurthwaite. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLORJon Tindall, left, the new Bridlington Town FC vice-chairman, is welcomed by Seasiders chairman Pete Smurthwaite. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR
Jon Tindall, left, the new Bridlington Town FC vice-chairman, is welcomed by Seasiders chairman Pete Smurthwaite. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

Town chairman Peter Smurthwaite said: “We are pleased to announce the appointment of local businessman and long-term fan Jon Tindall as vice-chairman of the club.

"Jon is one of our valued Vice Presidents and has sponsored the club for several years now and has been actively recruiting new sponsors this summer which has been much appreciated by myself and the club.

“Due to a change in personal circumstances, I will not be able to attend all Town matches and Jon has kindly agreed to deputise for me when I am not available.

“We thank Jon for his continued support and trust he enjoys being more involved with his hometown club.”

Tindall said: "I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to become Vice Chairman of the club and will continue to support Pete in any way I can, standing in for him will be a great honour.”

