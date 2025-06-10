Bridlington Town have launched a new season ticket promotion offering discounts based upon how many season passes are sold. Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington Town fans will receive a discount on their season ticket, depending how many of their fellow Seasiders fans purchase a season pass.

A club statement said: “Bridlington Town AFC are delighted to confirm a forward-thinking season ticket promotion, which encourages fellow supporters to club together in order to keep prices down for one another, with the potential for season tickets to be just £85 for adults and £50 for concessions.

"Season tickets are initially priced at £170 for adults and £100 for concessions, which also comes with benefits such as discount at the Town Bar and money off when pre-ordering the new first team shirt.

"Once 50 season tickets have been sold, all holders will get 10% off. This discount increases to 20% at 100 sales, 30% at 200 sales and 50% if 300 season tickets are sold.”

Bridlington Town CEO Gavin Branton said: “As a club, we are always looking at innovative ways to give our fans exceptional value for money and encouragement to support and build the club. This initiative gives fans an opportunity to save and be part of our exciting future.”

Season tickets can be purchased on the online Seasiders Megastore, or in person at the Town Bar. Monthly payments are also an option, please email [email protected] to set up a direct debit.