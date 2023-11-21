Bridlington Town FC stand named after their chairman Peter Smurthwaite

​Bridlington Town Football Club have confirmed that the Hudgell Solicitor Stadium’s main seated stand, located at the west side of the stadium, has been officially named ‘The Peter Smurthwaite Stand’

Bridlington Town FC main stand has been named after their chairman Peter Smurthwaite, right

A club statement said: “The gesture comes as a recognition for Peter’s dedication to the club, not only financially but a lot broader than that, over the past 22 years he has been involved with the club. Peter is also nearing 20 years as chairman of Bridlington Town Football Club, a milestone in which he will reach in 2024.

"Prior to the Consett game on Saturday, the news was broken to Peter, who was joined by his wife Gina, sons Brendan and Glen, as well as Peter’s grandchildren and other family members to make the occasion as memorable as possible for the Brid Town legend.”

The chairman said: “It’s nice to know my efforts have been appreciated by some of the people of Bridlington. I understand the original idea was put forward by Jon Tindall and Chris Brunning and I thank them and everyone else who was involved in making it happen. I also thank all the volunteers who have helped me to keep the club going for the last 22 years whilst I have been involved at the club.”

“In that time I have met some really good people in the non-league family which has made the involvement here more rewarding even in defeat at times.”

He added: “It was really emotional to see my family and friends being involved and being in attendance on Saturday and thanks to the management and players for putting their best performance of the season so far on the pitch which I did thank them for afterwards.”

The club’s Vice Chairman Jon Tindall, who was instrumental in organising the idea, said: “Chris Brunning came to me with the idea, as Vice Chairman I thought it was an excellent idea. We had it designed and printed by ‘Sign and Designs’. We then needed the help of Gina, Pete’s partner, to arrange the family with a date that suited us all”

“Chris and I installed the sign on Saturday morning, Becki Brunning sorted the buffet for the family, George Tindall helped with peeling the cover off the sign and Mollie Brunning presented Gina with flowers.”