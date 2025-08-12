Bridlington Town forced to replay FA Cup clash with Knaresborough

The FA have ordered Bridlington Town to replay their FA Cup extra preliminary round tie tonight, Tuesday, after an incident in last week’s match against Knaresborough Town.

Brid defeated Knaresborough 2-1 in last Tuesday’s extra preliminary round replay at Queensgate to book their place in the next round but the FA have ordered the sides to play the tie again, due to a substitution mix-up during extra time.

The FA statement read: “Following a report of an incident which occurred in the match, the matter has been referred to a Sub-Committee appointed by The FA Professional Game Board.

"The incident involved Knaresborough Town FC being incorrectly advised by the match referee that they could not make a further substitution in or around the 106th minute of the match having used three substitutions in normal time, followed by one substitution in extra time (a fourth in total), which is in contravention of FA Cup rule 126 or the Rules of the Competition, below;

Ahmed Salam on the attack for Bridlington Town in the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round replay win at home to Knaresborough Town last week. Photo by TCF Photography

“126 in the qualifying competition, each club may:

“126.1 include a maximum of seven substitute players on the Official Team Sheet;

“126.2 use five substitute Players at any time during a Competition Match; and

“126.3 where extra time is played in a Competition Match in accordance with rule 87, use one additional substitute in that period of extra time (i.e. a sixth in total)

“It is therefore ordered pursuant to Rule 12 of the rules of the competition that the match be replayed in its entirety to a conclusion at Bridlington Town FC on Tuesday 12 August, 7.45 pm kick-off, noting that the tie must be completed within the third window (no later than Thursday 14 August) in accordance to rule 65 of the rules of the competition.

“Furthermore, it was noted by the Sub-Committee that neither club had been at fault for the incident which had occurred.

"However, given the circumstances involved, the Sub-Committee were of the view that it was appropriate to consider the matter and that the action taken was deemed fair on both clubs, and in the best interest of the competition.

"This decision is final and binding.”

Gavin Branton, CEO of Bridlington Town Football Club, said: "Bridlington Town are obviously disappointed to have to replay this tie. Particularly when it is of no fault on the part of the club and solely the consequence of the decisions made by the match officials.

"However, we move on, prepare fully for the match and produce the result you as fans deserve. All we ask is come in numbers, support us, celebrate a win."

The Seasiders’ Northern Premier East Division match against Ossett United, originally scheduled for tonight, has been postponed.