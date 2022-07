Mike Thompson's side will kick off their FA Cup campaign in the Extra Preliminary Round at home to Whitley Bay on Saturday August 6.

The winners of this game will play host to Dunston in the Preliminary round.

In the FA Trophy the Seasiders have been drawn at home against Colne FC on Saturday September 10.

The winner of this game will be at home to either Shildon or Consett in the next round on Saturday September 24.