Lewis Dennis, centre, was on target in the last game for the Seasiders against Long Eaton United earlier this season.

As all nine Northern Premier League East Division matches were called off on Saturday, Long Eaton’s home fixture against Tadcaster Albion did not go ahead, writes Ben Edwards.

As such, their last game was in the Derbyshire Senior Cup, where Ben Hutchinson’s 22nd minute goal ensured they beat the Southern League Premier Division Central opposition in the third round.

The hosts joined the Northern Premier League East Division this campaign after being crowned champions of the Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division North last season. Their 89 points, which saw them lose just one game, ensured they pipped Gresley Rovers FC to the title by just three points.

Life in a new league has been decent for the Derbyshire based side. They have found some good form in recent weeks, winning their last three league games and their 2-2 draw against Shildon means they are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions.

As a result, They sit comfortably mid-table in 8th position, having picked up 23 points in the opening 18 games, including six victories, five draws and seven losses.

As for Brid, they are also looking at a mid-table position currently. Though they were pushing for a playoff position at one point, recent results have seen them pick up just one victory - a 2-1 last-minute winner from Jack Yates - in their last five games. This has led to the Seasiders dropping to 12th position.

Nevertheless, a win for the visitors would see them leapfrog their opponents and could rise up to four places. On the contrary, should the hosts claim all three points, they will go four points clear of Brid, so this could be a key clash in the mid-table of the NPL.

Bridl ’s last game ended in a 2-1 defeat to fourth placed Hebburn Town at Queensgate, despite going 1-0 up in the first half through Lewis Dennison’s header.

United are set to be the first opponent Brid will play for the second time in the league this season.