Bridlington Town held to 1-1 draw at home by struggling Silsden
The visitors struck first, taking the lead just six minutes in when Silsden striker Kayle Price slipped the ball past Bridlington goalkeeper Jonathan Dash.
Bridlington responded well, creating several chances before the break.
The first shot saw Casey Stewart come close with a sharp strike inside the box, but the Silsden keeper held firm to preserve their lead at half-time.
The Seasiders came out firing in the second half, with Michael Coulson testing the keeper inside the opening minute, his shot pushed narrowly around the post.
The equaliser soon followed, Jake Day found Ahmed Salam, who beat his marker before drilling a low cross for Coulson to finish from close range.
Head Coach Mike Thompson made changes in search of a winner, introducing Stan Hewitt for Day and later Joe Batty for Benn Lewis.
Despite further pressure, Bridlington were unable to turn dominance into three points, the match finishing 1–1.
After the game,Thompson admitted: “We’re really frustrated not to win the game, if I’m being brutally honest.”