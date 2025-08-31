Bridlington Town held to a goalless draw at Newton Aycliffe
The Seasiders started brightly, putting a few crosses into the box, though nobody was able to apply the finish.
The first real effort of the match came after 15 minutes, when Newton Aycliffe tested Bridlington’s number one, forcing a solid save.
The Seasiders responded midway through the first half as Casey Stewart’s strike was gathered comfortably by the visiting goalkeeper.
The rest of the opening 45 minutes passed with little in the way of clear opportunities for either side.
Early in the second half, manager Mike Thompson looked to freshen things up.
On 50 minutes, Benn Lewis replaced Jak Whiting, before new recruit Stan Hewitt came on for his debut in place of Stewart shortly afterwards.
The Seasiders thought they had finally broken the deadlock when Michael Coulson found the net, but the referee blew for a foul in the build-up and awarded Newton Aycliffe a free-kick.
Thompson made his final change of the afternoon by introducing Charlie Dunkerley for Ben Farrar, as the Seasiders pushed for a late winner. Despite their efforts, the game ended goalless.
Thompson said after the match: “We probably weren’t as fluid and clinical as I think we have been in the final third, and that has probably let us down.”
Bridlington are back in action on Tuesday, September 2, when they travel to face Ossett United in the league.