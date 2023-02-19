Lewis Dennison on the attack v Consett

A physical encounter at Queensgate saw Bridlington Town and Consett draw 0-0, despite the visitors playing with an outfield player in goal for over 35 minutes, writes Ben Edwards.

Matty Dixon and Ali Aydemir, who were rested in the midweek cup clash, came back into the starting line-up, with new signing George Harrison on the bench.

Just four minutes in, Consett shot-stopper Mark Foden was cautioned after a late challenge on Andy Norfolk outside the penalty area.

Nick Hutton

The first chance of the game occurred when Oscar Taylor got in behind, but he put a good chance wide of the near post.

Four minutes later, skipper Jack Griffin’s wayward pass set the Steelemen in behind, but the opportunity was missed.

The hosts won a corner with a quarter of an hour gone. Norfolk whipped it in from the left, the ball beating everybody in the middle before finding Benn Lewis at the back post, whose volley was well saved.

Lewis Dennison then did well to win a corner down the right hand side.

The set piece was cleared to Eddie Rogerson on the edge of the penalty area, who volleyed towards goal but it was blocked. The ball was cleared from the resulting corner.

Good work again from Dennison saw him steal the ball off the defender and beat his man, though he curled his effort over the crossbar.

The remaining 20 minutes of the half saw chances few and far between with the game deadlocked at the break.

Immediately Brid had a chance in the second half, with a ball across goal almost finding Aydemir, but Foden just got their first to smother the ball.

Consett then had a few consecutive chances around the 50-minute mark, with a cross from the left finding a man free at the back post, but he headed straight at James Hitchcock.

Norfolk played a brilliant through ball to Aydemir down the right, who squared the ball across goal but nobody was there to meet it.

A minute later an almost identical move occurred, with Norfolk this time playing the ball to Dennison who put it across the face of goal with nobody there to tap home.

Foden then came out of his area to challenge for the ball, but fouled his man, leaving Matty Wright no option but to show the goalkeeper a second yellow card. Outfielder Scott Fenwick put on the gloves, playing over 35 minutes as a goalkeeper.

With just over an hour played, Aydemir was again played in behind, but he dragged a low shot just wide of the left post.

The hosts had two back-to-back corners with eight minutes to go. The second was played short to substitute Harrison, who gave it back to the taker Nick Hutton. He picked out Lewis who again struck on the volley, forcing a brilliant save from the stand-in keeper.

