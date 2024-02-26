The visitors probably looked the more positive for the opening 10 minutes or so, though after that Brighouse grew into the game, writes Ben Edwards.

Jack Wilson looked the danger man for the hosts on the left wing, and he unleashed the first shot of note after 19 minutes, after doing well to find space, though it was blocked.

Brighouse tried their luck from range on more than one occasion in the first half, firstly through Myron Gibbons who aimed for the top corner but it flew just wide. Wilson had another couple of effort with 10 minutes until the break, beating Benn Lewis on both occasions and cutting inside from the left flank, though the two shots were both off target.

Unlike the hosts, Brid were unable to get their shots off in the first half, as on more than one occasion they turned down potential shooting opportunities, instead opting for a pass before the attack broke down.

In fact, the Seasiders’ only shot of the first half came when Andy Norfolk attempted an audacious lob from range after Brig gave possession away cheaply, though it went comfortably over the bar.

Brid started the second half the much better side, though Brighouse created the first chance of the half, Gibbons glancing his header wide.

Just after the hour mark, the goals came flooding in with three goals in just eight minutes. Ellis Barkworth, who replaced Pete Davidson in the first half due to a hamstring injury, produced a superb 18-yard strike which flew into the top right corner.

However, after 67 minutes, Brighouse were awarded a penalty due to a handball from a corner by Danny Boateng just moments after entering the field of play. Mohammad Qasim sent James Hitchcock the wrong way, placing the ball into the right-hand side of the goal.

The lead would last just a minute, though. A scramble saw Lewis Dennison and Barkworth both try and bundle the ball over the line, before the latter managed to do so to find his and Brid’s second goal of the game. It certainly wasn’t pretty, but it was much needed.

It was a cagey, nervous end to the game, the hosts finding another equaliser in the 90th minute. A Brig free-kick was headed away by Jack Bulless, but sub Cameron Bedford was able to finish well from the edge of the penalty area.