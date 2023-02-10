Bridlington Town hit the road again to take on relegation rivals Carlton

Lewis Dennison scored the leveller for Bridlington Town at home to Sheffield FC last weekend.

It is a fixture that was due to be played on Saturday December 10 2022, but due to the wintry weather, it was postponed, along with all other games in the division, the day before due to a frozen pitch, writes Ben Edwards.

Both teams will be looking to bounce back from midweek defeats, with Bridlington Town losing out 2-1 on the road at Ossett United, while Carlton Town slumped to a 4-2 reverse at home to Brighouse Town.

Currently, Bridlington Town sit in 15th place in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Division East table with 27 points, three positions and five points clear of Carlton although the Seasiders have played a game extra.

As a result, the game has the potential to be a real 'six pointer' at the bottom end of the table.

In the reverse fixture at the Hudgell Solicitor Stadium, the game ended goalless, so the supporters of both teams will be hoping for more entertainment and more goals this time out.

Following his late equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Sheffield FC, Lewis Dennison joined Ali Aydemir at the top of the Seasiders goalscoring chart with eight goals each.

His first-half effort on Tuesday night ensured that Dennison took top spot in the scoring charts for Town with nine.

Bradley Wells leads the way for the Millers having netted 12 times this season after he also notched in midweek, so they will be the men to watch for both teams.

Bridlington Town Rovers suffered an agonising penalty shoot-out defeat in their East Riding County FA Senior Country Cup clash at Holme Rovers last weekend.

A first-half brace from Ashton Dowson and an Archie Brown effort saw Town Rovers make a strong start in the first half-hour, but despite Dowson completing his hat-trick after the break the scores were locked at 4-4 at 90 minutes .

In the ensuing penalty shoot-out, it was the hosts who edged the game 6-5 on penalties to book their place in the next round.