Bridlington Town home in on East Riding FA Senior Cup success against East Riding Rangers

Bridlington Town’s East Riding County FA Senior Cup campaign was finally underway with a 3-0 victory on Tuesday evening.

Recent Bridlington Town recruit Harry Milner in action during their 3-0 East Riding FA Senior Cup win against East Riding Rangers. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

Town’s match against East Riding Rangers at the Roy West Centre was postponed twice due to the heavy rainfall, writes Ben Edwards.

With the game then moved to Queensgate, the Seasiders progressed to the next round with a 3-0 victory.

A mixed Bridlington Town team saw some fringe players given opportunities, with all five changes made at half-time.

The Seasiders struggled to impose themselves as much as they might have liked in the first half, though Finlay Southcoat tested goalkeeper Samuel Cooper from the edge of the penalty area, with the shot stopper catching the ball well.

Lewis Dennison spun well before trying his luck with a snap-shot from 20 yards, though it flew wide of the right post.

Tom Algar hit the ball nicely on the half-volley from a similar distance, with the ball deflecting into the bottom-left corner.

In the second half, Bridlington put in an improved display, and earned a further two goals for their efforts.

On the 70-minute mark, a cross found substitute Glen Sani, who was given 45 minutes as the lone striker.

He headed past Cooper, to double the Seasiders’ advantage.

Five minutes later, arguably the move of the match saw Jack Bulless clip the ball in behind for Harry Milner to run onto.