Will Sutton will return to the Bridlington Town squad after serving his suspension

It was a disappointing start to 2023 for Mike Thompson’s side, who lost 5-2 away to Grimsby Borough on Monday, writes Ben Edwards.

The manner in which the goals were conceded was particularly frustrating, with the first two goals coming from the same man heading home from corners. The third goal was also a header and the fourth yet again came from a cross.

Striker Lewis Dennison was able to net his first brace of the season, including one from the spot to continue his 100% penalty record this season. However, Brid rued three clear cut chances that were missed.

Ali Aydemir hit a hat-trick in Town's 3-1 win at Lincoln United earlier this season

New signing Luca Chadli made his debut on the left wing against Grimsby, and the Brid faithful will be hoping he can offer the team more against Lincoln after a fairly understated start.

The defeat saw Brid drop from ninth to 12th, remaining on 25 points after 20 games.

As for the visitors, they have struggled this season at sit 16th, just one place and two points off the relegation play-off spot.

They have a tough game at home against Cleethorpes Town on Tuesday evening. Should they claim three points, it will move them to within a point of Brid ahead of Saturday’s clash.

The Cleethorpes game will be Lincoln’s first home game for nearly two months, having

Lincoln have had five consecutive away matches because of postponed home games against Stocksbridge Park and North Shields due to frozen pitches.

Unbeaten in two games, Lincoln’s Boxing Day fixture was a six-goal thriller against Grantham Town, with both sides sharing the goals evenly.

It was only a 90th minute Grantham goal that prevented Lincoln from bringing home all three points.

Brid picked up their first league win of the season in the reverse fixture back in August.

Ali Aydemir’s stunning hat-trick saw his side win 3-1 at Ashby Avenue, despite Jack Griffin’s first-half dismissal.

