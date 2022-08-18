Bridlington Town home in on more FA Cup glory against NPL East rivals Dunston

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridlington Town ace Andy Norfolk PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

The hosts have had an unbeaten first three games of the season, writes Ben Edwards.

They were 3-1 victors against Whitley Bay in the previous round of the FA Cup.

Their last game saw them travel to Lincoln United, which also ended 3-1. An Ali Aydemir hat-trick secured the win despite being reduced to ten men in the 40th minute.

Striker Lewis Dennison in action for Brid Town

Aydemir’s three goals means that he is top of the club’s scoring charts, and is joint top scorer in the league.

One man who joins him as the league’s top scorer is Michael Fowler of Dunston, who has three goals so far this season. Dunston’s last game saw them beat Shildon 2-0 away from home on Tuesday night, in which Fowler netted both goals.

Despite this, the visitors' opening game of the season ended in disappointment - losing 3-2 at home to Stocksbridge Park Steels.

This will be Dunston’s first FA Cup outing this season, having not played in the Extra Preliminary Round due to having a bye.

Dunston will be familiar to the Bridlington faithful, as they faced each other in the memorable final game of last season, in which Lewis Dennison last-minute penalty secured a 3-2 Brid win, but more importantly ensured the club avoided relegation.

In the match at Dunston, Bridlington came away 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Brett Agnew and Declan Parker.

It was the first of only two away wins for Bridlington last season, and Dunston proved to be one of just two clubs Bridlington did the double over.