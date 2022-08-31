Bridlington Town home in on Ossett United win

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debutant Danny Clarke in action on his Bridlington Town debut, the 1-0 Bank Holiday Monday win against Grimsby Borough PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

Town boss Mike Thompson has emphasised the importance of building momentum now after his side’s inconsistent start to the season, writes Ben Edwards.

After picking up a 1-0 win at home against Grimsby Borough last time out, Thompson will be looking to back that up with another three points.

The victory saw Bridlington move up to sixth with eight points in their first five matches.

With Jack Griffin returning from his three-match suspension, and Will Taylor returning to availability, the home side should be back to full strength.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Ossett won their first two competitive games 2-0 against New Mills in the FA Cup and Carlton Town in the league, respectively, it hasn’t been the best of starts for them.

They then only picked up one draw in their next five matches, losing the other four.

This included an FA Cup exit against Whitchurch Alport in the Preliminary Round.

Their last match ended in a 3-1 defeat at Pontefract Collieries, in which Luke Aldrich netted his fourth goal of the season to ensure he remained top of Ossett’s goal scorer chart.

It also means he is the second highest scorer in the division, along with another four players including Ali Aydemir.

The game between the two sides at Ossett last season ended in a 0-0 draw, and there were red cards for Brid’s Andy Norfolk and Declan McGivern was dismissed for Ossett.