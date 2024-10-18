Brid Town skipper Simon Heslop.

Next up for Bridlington Town is their first home game in three weeks, as they take on Dunston in the Northern Premier League East on Saturday, October 19.

Bridlington go into the encounter off the back of three points on the road, as Michael Coulson’s first-half header was the difference in a 1-0 victory against Garforth Town, writes Ben Edwards.

Town manager Denny Ingram described the performance as: “Gritty, determined.” before going on to say he was: “Very pleased with a clean sheet, and three points.”

It wasn’t just the gaffer who was delighted with the win, as supporter Tom Ormsby said: “Fabulous. First half was brilliant, (we) certainly deserved the first half. Second half they came back, but we held on and we deserved a win today.”

Michael Coulson celebrates the winner at Garforth Town. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Two new signings made their debuts in West Yorkshire and could be in line to make their home debut, as Derry Robson joined from Pontefract Collieries and Dan Hartley made the switch from Pontefract Collieries.

Both Robson and Hartley started in a defence that kept just a second Bridlington Town clean sheet of the season in the match at West Yorkshire.

Behind that backline was goalkeeper Sebastian Malkowski, who to the delight of the Bridlington faithful, has rejoined the club on loan from Worksop Town until January.

Further pieces of transfer news include the extension of midfielder Harvey Cribb’s loan for another month from Grimsby Town, and the permanent acquisition of Sam Levertt following his initial one-month loan deal from Farsley Celtic.

The aim now is to find consistency, as Ingram’s side have developed a habit of winning one game, and then losing the next.

Moreover, Bridlington need to start picking up points at home, with just one point in four games at the Mounting Systems Stadium, which came in a goalless draw against Liversedge back in August.

Conversely, it’s 10 points from six games away from home, so the Seasiders need to look to transfer that sort of form onto home soil.

As for Dunston, they’ve always been one of the stronger teams in the division since Bridlington’s promotion four seasons ago. Jon McDonald’s side have had an okay start to the campaign, sitting ninth with 17 points after nine games.

They shared points with Bishop Auckland midweek, with a 2-2 away draw. Meanwhile, the Seasiders go into the game the fresher of the two sides having had a week to recover.

Dunston got the better of Bridlington in both games last season, with a 3-1 home win in the opening league game, before leaving East Yorkshire with a 3-0 victory in December.

There may be a few injury worries for Ingram, as Danny Earl, Josh Barrett and Nathan Dyer were all forced off during the win on the road against Garforth earlier this month.

Ingram commented: “(On Dyer) Clash of knees, so it’s just impact. Josh Barrett took a twist to his ankle. Danny Earl was starting to tighten up a bit in his hamstring, but he should be fine.”