Bridlington Town home in on successful return to league action against Grantham Town

Will Sutton has returned to Bridlington Town, replacing fellow left-back Jack Walters, who has signed for North Ferriby. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

The Seasiders were due to travel to Carlton in the NPL East, though that was postponed at 9:30am, while the Gingerbreads’ home match against Dunston was also called off, writes Ben Edwards.

Only three games were able to go ahead in the Northern Premier League East Division, with Grimsby Borough picking up an excellent 3-0 victory over North Ferriby.

The other two games, Hebburn Town v Cleethorpes Town and Stockton Town v Liversedge, both ended in goalless draws.

Ali Aydemir scored both goals as Brid 2-2 at home to Stockton in their last match.

With Grimsby Borough picking up three points, Bridlington Town dropped into 13th position, having earned 28 points thus far.

The Carlton postponement means it’s back-to-back home matches for Brid, who were able to collect an impressive point against league-leaders Stockton, drawing 2-2 on Saturday January 13 thanks to an Ali Aydemir double.

Similarly, Grantham will be on their travels for the second match in a row, having also drawn 2-2 on January 13 at Stocksbridge Park Steels.

It was a frantic end to the game, Steels taking the lead in injury-time before Grantham hit back with an even later equaliser by Curtis Morrison.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last campaign, Grantham have struggled against this season and are currently in the relegation zone. Only Winterton Rangers have recorded a lower points total than the Gingerbreads’ 18, with four wins and six draws.

That being said, they haven’t lost their last two matches, as they beat Brighouse Town 3-1 before the Stocksbridge encounter, so it is important to respect the Lincolnshire side as they will be looking to make it three games unbeaten.

Many will see Brid’s game against Grantham back in October as the turning point for the Seasiders’ season.

They found themselves trailing 2-0 at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium with just 13 minutes to go, though three goals in the space of six minutes completely turned the game on its head, as Brid went on to win 3-2.

The incredible comeback appeared to transform Adrian Costello’s side, as there has been a significant improvement in both performances and results since then.

In terms of availability for Costello, left-back Will Sutton returned to the club from Winterton, having departed the club in the summer after playing nearly every minute last campaign.

His return is as a result of Jack Walters leaving Brid to join North Ferriby. Jake Brown has returned to Hull due to the expiry of his one-month loan deal, he netted the opener against Winterton in his first start.