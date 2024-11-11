Bridlington Town home in on victory against NPL East rivals Ossett United

After putting an end to their losing streak, Bridlington Town are back in action at the Mounting Systems Stadium on Tuesday, November 12, when they host Ossett United in the Northern Premier League East Division.

A fantastic away performance against Sherwood Colliery on Saturday, saw the Seasiders claim all three points and a clean sheet in a 2-0 victory, writes Ben Edwards.

Charlie Winfield opened the scoring in the first half, before skipper Simon Heslop slotted one-on-one with Jordan Pierrepont, though was immediately forced off injured after the goal.

Alex Peterson was also heavily involved in both goals, flicking the ball on for Winfield before slotting in Heslop. He’ll now face his former club on Tuesday evening.

The victory made for a good journey back to East Yorkshire for the Bridlington supporters, with Norman Avison saying: “Coulo (Michael Coulson) man of the match for me. Great game.”

Thomas Ormsby added: “Brilliant, what can I say. Well done lads, (I) told you at half time we were going to do this.”

It was a much needed victory, as the Seasiders were on a five-match losing streak, including an East Riding Senior Cup exit to Humber Premier League side Hull United. They will now be looking for another three points against Ossett to build some momentum.

It will be the first of three Bridlington Town games in a week at the Mounting Systems Stadium, as they face Heaton Stannington and then Newton Aycliffe. The run comes due to the Ossett and Newton Aycliffe games being rearranged from the previous month.

Ossett have had a dismal start to the season, and sit bottom of the table with just eight points from 15 games. It has led to a change in management, with James Walshaw taking over from Dave Wild.

Walshaw won his first game in charge 2-1 away from home against fellow relegation contenders Sheffield FC, but then suffered a 3-0 defeat against Heaton Stannington. They travel to Bridlington on Tuesday for their third consecutive away match.

Ossett left Bridlington with all three points back in April, winning 2-1. The reverse fixture finished 1-1. Derry Robson, now at Bridlington Town, started both games for Ossett alongside Peterson.