Bridlington Town will be looking to earn a win at Pontefract Collieries.

Originally scheduled for December 2, that was called off due to a frozen pitch, with a new date of February 10 decided.

However, a waterlogged pitch called that one off. With teams having Saturday March 9 free in their calendars, the game was moved to then.

As for Pontefract, they’ve picked up a couple of defeats away from home in the league, losing 1-0 and 2-0 against North Ferriby and Dunston, respectively.

Ellis Barkworth in action for Bridlington Town.

However, they have since progressed to the West Riding Cup Final, beating Northern Counties East League Premier side Campion AFC 3-2.

It was the Colls’ first of four consecutive home matches, as they’ll welcome Ashington AFC on Tuesday evening before hosting the Seasiders and then North Ferriby.

While games are coming in quick succession for Pontefract, it will have been two weeks since Bridlington Town’s last game.

They had no game on Saturday March 2, as their originally planned match against Belper Town had been moved forward to September.

In addition, they were meant to play in the East Riding Senior Cup Semi Final against Sculcoates Amateurs on Tuesday March 5, though that was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. It will now take place a fortnight later.

The Seasiders’ last match was away from home against Brighouse Town. Every player battled hard and put in exceptional work-rate, as the Seasiders left with what could be a vital point.

Despite taking the lead on two occasions through substitute Ellis Barkworth, Brighouse were able to strike back after both goals as the game finished 2-2.

In terms of the league table, Saturday’s hosts are knocking on the door of the play-offs, occupying seventh position, though they are only two points off fifth with three games in hand. Brid are sitting in 16th, with the Brighouse draw taking them onto 30 points.