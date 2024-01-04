Bridlington Town will be looking for a positive start to the new year when they travel to Liversedge FC on Saturday.

Ellis Barkworth pushes on for Bridlington Town during their 2-0 home win against Winterton Rangers. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

The Seasiders ended the year with a victory, defeating Winterton Rangers 2-0 at home, though it could have been a much larger margin of victory if clear-cut chances were squandered.

Nevertheless, it was great to pick up the three points, with plenty of positives to take from the game.

Notably, Jake Brown was excellent on his first start since joining from Hull City. The young wide man netted the opening goal with a composed finish in the 32nd minute.

New signing Jake Brown opened the scoring for Brid Town against Winterton on Saturday. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

Defenders Jack Walters and Benn Lewis both missed out through injury, though Adrian Costello had more than enough quality at his disposal in the defensive area. Matty Dixon slotted into right back, while Alex Markham seamlessly made the switch to the left-hand side of defence.

It allowed Andy Norfolk to drop deeper in the midfield, where he put in an outstanding, hard-working performance.

The victory was an important one for Brid Town, as they fell to defeats in the other two games around Christmas against two strong opponents.

Against Dunston, they lost 3-0 before picking up a 3-1 defeat against North Ferriby on Boxing Day, so it was great to get back to winning ways.

Brid will therefore enter the new year directly in the middle of the Northern Premier League East pack: 10th place with 27 points.

Saturday’s hosts, Liversedge FC, sit two places below the Seasiders and on 23 points.

Sedge’s Boxing Day match against Ossett United at home was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, their last game before that was against Cleethorpes Town, which ended in a goalless draw away from home on Saturday December 23.

Town have appeared to be a side that Liversedge have been unable to get the better of, as they are yet to pick up a victory against the Seasiders since they were promoted to the Northern Premier League.

In the 2021/22 campaign, the two games between both sides ended in draws: 2-2 at the Hudgell Solicitor Stadium and 1-1 at the Clayborn Ground.

An impressive pair of results for then Brid manager Brett Agnew, as Liversedge went on to win the league that season, whilst the Seasiders narrowly avoided relegation.

Liversedge were immediately relegated from the NPL Premier Division last campaign, finishing 21st with 40 points.