Bridlington Town kick off NPL Division East season at home to Carlton Town

Bridlington Town will kick off their league season at home to Carlton Town on Saturday August 10. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

Bridlington Town will kick off their Pitching In Northern Premier League Division East season with a home game against Carlton Town on Saturday August 10.

The next league game sees Liversedge head to Queensgate on Tuesday August 20, followed by a trip to Belper Town on Saturday August 24.

The Seasiders entertain North Ferriby on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, and the opening month finishes at Stocksbridge on August 31.

The festive fixtures see Town play host to Grimsby Borough on Boxing Day, followed by a trip to North Ferriby on New Year’s Day. Town entertain Stocksbridge on Good Friday, April 19, and then head to Grimsby Borough on Easter Monday , April 21, the season finishing at home to Belper on Saturday April 26.

BRID TOWN FIXTURES 2024-25

AUGUST

3 v Birtley Town (a) FAC

10 v Carlton T (h)

Ryan Bemrose in action for the Seasiders.

17 v T Law/Blyth T (a) FAC

20 v Liversedge (h)

24 v Belper T (a)

26 v N Ferriby (h)

31 v Stocksbridge (a)

SEPTEMBER

7 v FA Trophy

14 v Bishop Auckland (a)

21 v Bradford PA (h)

28 v Sheffield FC (a)

OCTOBER

5 v Ossett Utd (h)

8 v Newton Aycliffe (h)

12 v Garforth T (a)

19 v Dunston (h)

22 v Cleethorpes T (a)

26 v Pontefract (h)

NOVEMBER

2 v Ashington AFC (a)

9 v Sherwood Colliery (a)

16 v Heaton Stannington (h)

23 v Consett (a)

30 v Emley (h)

DECEMBER

7 v Bishop Auckland (h)

14 v Bradford PA (a)

21 v Carlton T (a)

26 v Grimsby Borough (h)

2025 – JANUARY

1 v N Ferriby (a)

4 v Brighouse T (h)

11 v Ossett Utd (a)

18 v Sheffield FC (h)

25 v Garforth T (h)

FEBRUARY

1 v Newton Aycliffe (a)

8 v Cleethorpes T (h)

15 v Dunston (a)

22 v Ashington AFC (h)

MARCH

1 v Pontefract (a)

15 v Sherwood Collieries (h)

22 v Heaton Stannington (a)

29 v Consett (h)

APRIL

5 v Emley (a)

12 v Liversedge (a)

19 v Stocksbridge (h)

21 v Grimsby Borough (a)

26 v Belper T (h)