Bridlington Town kick off season with tough FA Cup trip to face Bishop Auckland

Lewis Dennison will be eager to shine for the Seasiders again this season.

It comes after an overall positive pre-season schedule for the Seasiders, writes Ben Edwards.

A 5-0 victory over Beverley Town was the perfect way to begin pre-season. However, three incredibly tough games followed in Scarborough Athletic, Worksop Town and Hull City U21s, of which ended 5-1, 5-0 and 5-1 respectively.

Costello admitted the games panned out exactly as expected, with him getting what he wanted out of the matches in terms of working on out-of-possession tactics.

Defender Ellis Barkworth has returned to Brid Town this summer.

Then came the ‘easier’ fixtures, which saw Brid end pre-season with three consecutive wins: 1-0, 5-1 and 2-0 against Maltby, Pickering Town and Great Driffield.

The Driffield fixture saw a trialist given a chance for the full 90 minutes, showing glimpses of quality and promise throughout. Costello now has a decision to make as to whether he signs the young striker.

Four new signings could make their Brid debut on Saturday, those being Adam Stockhill, Alex Markham, Finlay Southcoat and Max Ezard.

Pete Davidson and Jack Walters could also make their first appearances back at the club, having returned to Brid this summer.

Walters, however, has struggled with an injury this pre-season, having returned to action against Great Driffield following a set-back, only to be forced off two minutes later.

One man who won’t feature, however, is Cameron Cunningham, as the new wide-man will begin to serve his two-game suspension having been sent off in North Shields final game of last season against Worksop Town.

The Seasiders also entered the FA Cup at the Extra Preliminary round last campaign, defeating Whitley Bay 3-1 thanks to an own goal, with Jack Yates and Lewis Dennison also getting on the scoresheet.

Two weeks later they faced Dunston (of whom they also play away from home on 12th August to open the league season) in the Preliminary round. That, however, ended in a 3-0 defeat at the Hudgell Solicitor Stadium.

As for Saturday’s hosts, they began their Northern League campaign with a 2-2 draw against Crook Town on home turf.

They will travel to Seaham Red Star on Tuesday evening looking to pick up their first win of the season going into the FA Cup fixture at Heritage Park.

Speaking of Seaham Red Star, it will be either them or Pickering Town that will travel to the winner of Bishop Auckland vs Bridlington Town for the FA Cup Preliminary Round.

That game will take place on Saturday August 19.

Bishop Auckland travelled to Guisborough Town in the Extra Preliminary Round last season, beating them 1-0.

In the Preliminary Round, they took down Kendal Town 5-2 at home to book their place in the First Qualifying Round.

However, they had less success in that game, losing 5-0 away to Whitby Town.

The 2006/07 season was the last time Saturday’s two sides have faced each other, also in an FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round fixture.

It ended with Bishop Auckland booking their place in the Preliminary Round, having won 2-1 at the Hudgell Solicitor Stadium.