Will Annan in action for Bridlington Town, who kick off Northern Premier League Division East 2025-26 fixtures at home to Ashington on Saturday August 9. Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington Town will kick off their NPL Division East season at home to Ashington on Saturday August 9.

Their first away match is three days later on August 12 at Ossett United.

After this Brid host Silsden on Tuesday 19, travel to Blyth Town on Saturday 23, host North Ferriby on Monday 25 and head to Newton Aycliffe on Saturday 30.

The festive fixtures see Brid head to Ferriby on Boxing Day and entertain Redcar Athletic on New Year’s Day.

The final game of the season for the Seasiders is at home to Brighouse Town on Saturday April 25.

AUGUST

Sat 9 v Ashington AFC H

Tue 12 v Ossett United A

Tue 19 v Silsden H

Sat 23 v Blyth Town A

Mon 25 v North Ferriby H

Sat 30 v Newton Aycliffe A

SEPTEMBER

Sat 13 v Matlock Town H

Sat 20 v Heaton Stannington A

Sat 27 v Bradford PA H

OCTOBER

Sat 4 v Bishop Auckland A

Tue 7 v Garforth Town H

Sat 11 v Dunston A

Tue 14 v Lincoln United A

Sat 18 v Pontefract Colls H

Sat 25 v Consett A

NOVEMBER

Sat 1 v Hallam H

Sat 8 v AFC Emley A

Sat 15 v Grimsby Borough H

Sat 22 v Brighouse Town A

Sat 29 v Blyth Spartans H

DECEMBER

Sat 6 v Matlock Town A

Sat 13 v H Stannington H

Sat 20 v Ossett United H

Fri 26 v North Ferriby A

JANUARY 2026

Thu 1 v Redcar Athletic H

Sat 10 v Ashington AFC A

Sat 17 v Bishop Auckland H

Sat 24 v Bradford PA A

Sat 31 v Garforth Town A

FEBRUARY

Sat 7 v Dunston H

Sat 14 v Pontefract Colls A

Sat 21 v Lincoln United H

Sat 28 v Grimsby Borough A

MARCH

Sat 7 v Consett H

Sat 14 v Hallam A

Sat 21 v Emley H

Sat 28 v Silsden A

APRIL

Sat 4 v Blyth Town H

Mon 6 v Redcar Athletic A

Sat 11 v Newton Aycliffe H

Sat 18 v Blyth Spartans A

Sat 25 v Brighouse Town H

Fixtures are subject to change.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​