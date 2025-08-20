Bridlington Town knocked out of FA Cup in home replay by West Auckland Town

Casey Stewart on the attack for Bridlington Town in the FA Cup replay loss at home to West Auckland Town. Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington Town exited the FA Cup with a 2-1 defeat in their Preliminary Round Replay against West Auckland at the Mounting Systems Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Seasiders started on the front foot and dominated much of the first half, but it was West Auckland who broke the deadlock after eight minutes when Craig Moody latched onto a quick counter-attack leaving the home defence tracking back, Jonathan Dash came out to meet his man, but it was Moody that chipped the ball over the home keeper to open the scoring.

The Queensgate men spent long periods time on the edge of the box, but despite dominating possession it wasn’t until the 27th minute when Casey Stewart took a shot from distance, but his curling effort went wide.

Neither team could then get a foothold of the rest of the first half, until on the cusp of half-time when Michael Coulson went one-on-one with the keeper, Piotr Banda rushed out of his goal and his shot was saved for a corner.

Kasper Williams passes the ball forward for Brid. Photo by TCF Photography

The second half was like the previous tie and began as a very drab affair, with neither side having any clear-cut chances, until Will Annan found the equaliser when he tried his luck from 25 yards out and the ball was buried into the bottom corner, from a ferocious shot

The equaliser sparked West Auckland back into life as they restored their lead from a free-kick, Liam Potter prodded the ball into the bottom corner.

West Auckland almost added a third goal when Alfred Steel wet one-on-one with the keeper, but Dash made himself big in his area and managed to deny any other scoring opportunity.

As stoppage time began, Ahmed Salam whipped the ball into Charley Whight, but his header went straight to the keeper.

Brid Town did give a late push, but it was too little late as West Auckland held firm to knock out the Seasiders.