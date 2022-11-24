Bridlington Town look to bounce back at home to strugglers Grantham Town

Bridlington Town skipper Jack Griffin went off injured at Stocksbridge so may be doubtful for Saturday's home game with Grantham Town

The Stocksbridge game came after a worrying showing against Beverley Town in the East Riding FA Senior Cup, which saw them 3-1 down with 15 minutes to go against a side two leagues below before battling back late on to force a penalty shoot-out where Ryan Caulfield netted the winning spot-kick, writes Ben Edwards.

After the Beverley game, boss Mike Thompson said that there would be some players who wouldn’t play for the club again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, it has been confirmed that Harry Webster’s loan with Bottesford Town FC has been made permanent, while Will Taylor has also left the club.

With Jack Bulless suspended after being dismissed against Stocksbridge as well as captain Jack Griffin being an injury concern after being forced off, the Seasiders may be short of options for Saturday.

Despite the heavy defeat on the road, Brid remained in eighth position, which most say is a higher league position than expected at the start of the season.

Their opponents, on the other hand, sit 18th, occupying the relegation playoff position with 15 points. They are in this division after finishing bottom of the NPL Premier by nine points last campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, they would likely have had ambitions to go straight back up this season and whilst they have played fewer games than anyone else in the league, they will be disappointed with their start to life in the NPL East Division.

Grantham’s recent form is also nothing to write home about. They have suffered three defeats in a row without scoring, all at home, against Grimsby Borough, Stocksbridge and most recently a 4-0 defeat against Ossett. This leaves them winless in their last six games, where they have only picked up one point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their last victory was a 3-1 win at Brighouse where top scorer Ashton Hall, who’s netted six this season, bagged two penalties.

A Town spokesperson said: “As always, your support is crucial to success.

Advertisement Hide Ad