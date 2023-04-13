Bridlington Town look to bounce back in final league away match of season at Grantham

Bridlington Town will look to earn a win in their final NPL East away match of the season at Grantham Town on Saturday.

The Seasiders will make the trip to Lincolnshire this weekend to tackle Matt Chatfield’s struggling Grantham, writes Ben Edwards.

A victory, or even a draw, for Bridlington Town in their last game would have almost certainly secured their place in the Northern Premier League East Division next season.

However, things are a lot less certain now as they were defeated 3-2 courtesy of a 94th minute winner from the Brewers.

The Seasiders did show good character to pull back a 2-0 half-time deficit after a lacklustre first half, but weren’t able to secure the point.

The victory saw Adrian Costello’s side drop two positions to 14th place, as they are currently experiencing mixed form, having picked up a victory, a draw and a loss in their last three games.

Grantham Town have surprisingly struggled this season, as despite the size of the club they have found themselves in a relegation battle.

They did however help their cause in their last game against Lincoln United, where Nathan Tyson’s 32nd minute goal was enough to secure a 1-0 win.

The victory was enough to see The Gingerbreads climb out of the relegation playoff positions and into 16th.

Their 39 points see them just one point away from the drop, so they will be looking to add a third consecutive victory in the penultimate league game.

Though the penultimate league game this season, it is the final match away from home for Bridlington Town players and supporters in a season that has seen them clock up over 3,300 miles.

The ventures have varied as north as North Shields whilst Grantham is the furthest south they travel to.

The Bridlington Town supporters will be hoping to pick up three points on their final away day.

In the reverse fixture back at the seaside in November, the two sides battled it out in a goalless draw at Queensgate.