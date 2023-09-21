Bridlington Town look to bounce back with home win against Cleethorpes Town

Skipper James Williamson had a brief stint at Cleethorpes Town last season. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

Saturday’s visitors have had a long break from league action due to a run of cup games, having last played in the NPL East on Monday August 28, a 2-1 defeat at North Ferriby, writes Ben Edwards.

Three games in cup competitions followed to kick-start September for Cleethorpes, starting with an FA Cup First Qualifying Round tie against Hinckley LRFC. A 2-1 home victory meant progression into the next round for the Owls, where they lost 4-2 at home to National League North side Alfreton Town on Saturday.

Between the two FA Cup games, Cleethorpes lost 2-0 at Hanley Town in the FA Trophy First Qualifying Round, losing 2-0. On the same day, Brid lost 4-0 at a very strong Prescot.

Brid suffered their first home defeat of the season, a 5-1 hammering at leaders Belper, on Saturday.

The defeat saw Brid drop four places in the NPL East, now occupying 15th with seven points from as many games.

Cleethorpes, though, are three places further down the table, just one above the relegation zone, though they have played two fewer games and only have two less points.

The Owls’ only league win of the season came on the opening day of the season, when they picked up a 3-0 win at Liversedge.

Cleethorpes enjoyed plenty of success against Bridlington Town last season, having won both fixtures.

It was a comfortable 3-0 victory at Queensgate in March, whilst the reverse fixture was a lot closer - ending 1-0 back in September 2022.

Similarly, Cleethorpes won both games in the previous season, thus Brid Town are yet to pick up a point against the Owls since gaining promotion to the NPL in 2021.

The last Brid Town victory against Cleethorpes came in the 2016/17 season, where Nicky McNamara and Joel Sutton’s goals secured a 2-0 victory.

A return to Queensgate is possible for two Cleethorpes players, as former Brid duo Will Annan and Leon Dawson are both now among the Owls’ roster.

Annan is the Cleethorpes top scorer this campaign with four goals.