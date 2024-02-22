James Williamson in action for Bridlington Town earlier this season.

It will be the Seasiders’ second away game of the week, having made the long journey to Carlton Town on Tuesday. It was an evening to forget, as a poor Bridlington Town performance saw them lose 5-0, writes Ben Edwards.

The defeat, which made it three consecutive losses in the league, dropped Brid one place into 16th with 29 points going into the final 10 games of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighouse have managed the same points tally so far, though still have 11 games left to play. Their -13 goal difference is two superior than Brid Town’s, and as such they sit one place above the Seasiders.

Andy Norfolk was on target for Brid Town in one of their wins against Brighouse Town last season. PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

Unlike the Seasiders, Brighouse will go into the game having not played during the week, as their last match was away from home against Newton Aycliffe on Saturday February 17. It ended in a 2-1 defeat, having pulled one goal back after trailing 2-0.

Their two games prior to Newton Aycliffe were at home against teams in and around them in the league table. However, they were unable to win either match, losing 1-0 and drawing 1-1 against Ossett United and Stocksbridge Park Steels, respectively.

Surprisingly, though, they were able to win away from home against Belper Town, the league’s second-placed side, having picked up a 3-1 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a mediocre season for Brighouse, they have a prolific striker on their books, as Mohammad Qasim has netted 10 times in the league, and 17 times in all competitions.

The Seasiders have enjoyed some good results against Brighouse Town over the last couple of seasons.

Last campaign, they did the double over them. Andy Norfolk scored the only goal of the game in injury time at the Hudgell Solicitor Stadium, before Brid won 3-2 the last time the two sides played in Brighouse.

They could be on course to do the same again this season, as Bridlington Town claimed all three points in a convincing 3-0 victory back in October.