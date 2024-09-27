Simon Heslop in action for Bridlington Town

It’s a trip to the oldest existing football club for Bridlington Town on Saturday as they head to the Home of Football Stadium to face Sheffield FC.

Denny Ingram will be looking for his side to bounce back from a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Consett AFC last time out, writes Ben Edwards.

Two defensive errors gave Consett a 2-0 lead in the first half, and it wasn’t until the 90th minute when Bridlington pulled one back through Sam Leverett on his home debut.

Charlie Winfield and Harvey Cribb also made their home debuts, all having joined on an initial one-month loan. Danny Earl also appeared at the Mounting Systems Stadium for the first time since his return to the club.

Seasiders striker Michael Coulson will look to recapture winning form on the road at Sheffield FC Photos by TCF Photography

The Consett defeat came after Bridlington’s first league win of the season in a dramatic comeback from 3-0 down at half time to win 4-3 against Bishop Auckland.

Again, it was three goals conceded due to poor defending, so Ingram will be looking for his side to tighten up at the back, whilst continuing the goalscoring habit from the last away trip.

Whilst it’s been a poor start to the season on the pitch for the Seasiders’ given the ambition of the club, Sheffield have begun their campaign in an even worse manner, having picked up just two points in six games. They sit bottom of the Northern Premier League East table.

They actually went unbeaten in their opening five games in all competitions. Drawing 2-2 and 1-1 against Newton Aycliffe and Carlton Town, respectively, in the Northern Premier League.

In the FA Cup, they won 2-1 against Nantwich in the Extra Preliminary Round. A 2-2 draw against Clitheroe in the following stage took them to a replay, which they won 3-2 on home soil. A 5-0 thrashing of Pontefract in the First Qualifying Round progressed Sheffield again, though they lost 5-0 against Rushall Olympic, where their FA Cup journey came to an end.

However, they have gone on to lose all four other league games, on top of a 1-0 defeat against Loughborough Students in the FA Trophy.

Going into Saturday’s game, Ingram has plenty of players to choose from, Alex Markham being the only injury concern as he was forced off with an ankle injury against Consett just 12 minutes after coming on.