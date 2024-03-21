Bridlington Town look to earn first league win of 2024 at home to Pontefract Collieries

Brid Town will be looking to earn a home win against Pontefract on Saturday.

Bridlington are still looking for that first league win of 2024, and will be looking to earn that during the Easter run-in, 30 points so far this campaign put the Seasiders in 16th place, though Brighouse in 17th have the same points tally, but with a game in hand.

There was a victory during the week for Bridlington, as they progressed to the East Riding Senior Cup final with a 3-0 win over Sculcoates Amateurs. After a goalless first half, the Northern Premier League side showed their quality, finding another gear in the second half.

Despite claims that the ball hadn’t crossed the line, skipper James Williamson bundled the ball home to open the scoring after an hour mark. Lewis Dennison capitalised on a goalkeeper error to make it 2-0, before Glen Sani completed the scoring with an injury-time penalty.

Bridlington Town's Andy Norfolk

Bridlington Town will now have a home game for the first time in over a month, having played five consecutive games away from the Hudgell Solicitor Stadium.

This was largely due to the impeccable condition of the pitch, which has meant no games have been called off at home, and therefore they have had to make no rearrangements for home games. The last home game was on February 17, where the Seasiders lost 2-1 against Sheffield FC.

It is Pontefract Collieries who will travel to Queensgate, a team that will be familiar to Bridlington Town, as the reverse fixture took place just a fortnight before.

A strong Pontefract side won 3-0, looking extremely threatening from set-pieces, most notably from right-back Jack Greenhough’s long throw-in.

The week after playing Bridlington Town, the Colls picked up another impressive victory at home, this time it finished 4-1 against North Ferriby. The three points saw them rise into the play-offs, having increased their points tally to 52.