Bridlington Town look to end 2023 on a winning note at home to Winterton Rangers

The Seasiders will take to the field for the final time in 2023, when they host Winterton Rangers on Saturday, December 30.

Brid Town will look to end the year on a winning note.

Supporters should note the new, earlier kick-off time of 1pm, due to floodlight issues that occurred at the end of the Dunston match last Saturday.

That game ended in a 3-0 defeat against the Tyne & Wear side, windy conditions making it a difficult encounter and limiting the number of chances.

On Boxing Day, Bridlington Town made their shortest trip of the season over to North Ferriby in another game of few chances. Despite taking a very early lead through a Jack Walters free-kick, this was almost immediately cancelled out by North Ferriby with a penalty. North Ferriby took the lead early in the second half, before former Seasider Danny Earl sealed the deal in injury time.

Wide-man Jake Brown, who signed on a one-month loan from Hull City, made his Brid debut against Ferriby, having been given 30 minutes off the bench. Yet again, Adrian Costello should have a full squad to choose from.

Saturday’s visitors Winterton are hovering just above the relegation zone in 18th, having just been promoted to the NPL East last season.

In their Boxing Day match, they also took a two-minute lead. However, Brighouse left it late, netting in the 88th and 95th minute to leave Winterton with the three points.

Rangers did, however, pick up an impressive point on Saturday, drawing 0-0 at third place Consett AFC.

Former Brid Town star Will Sutton will be part of the Winterton Rangers squad on Saturday.

It was disappointment for Brid Town when they played Winterton earlier in the season, with a poor performance seeing them pick up a 1-0 defeat, Winterton’s first of the campaign. That was the third game in five days for the Seasiders, which was possibly one too many in a short space of time.

With a similar situation on this occasion as it’s a third game in a week, they will certainly be hoping it won’t be the case this time, as it’s important not to leave the festive period with zero points from a possible nine.