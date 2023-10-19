Bridlington Town will be hoping to break their losing streak on the road at Grantham Town this coming weekend.

The Gingerbreads struggled last campaign despite having been relegated from the NPL Premier, finishing 16th, one place above the drop-zone, with back-to-back relegations a threat all season, writes Ben Edwards.

In fact were it not for a 1-0 victory over Brid on the penultimate game, Grantham would have found themselves in a relegation playoff position.

As it happens, the Seasiders won the following game 1-0 against Stocksbridge to ensure both teams stayed in the NPL East Division.

The reverse fixture between Grantham and Bridlington ended in a 0-0 draw at Queensgate in December.

Grantham have failed to score in their last two fixtures, having drawn 0-0 with Ossett United, followed by a 1-0 injury-time loss at home to Liversedge for Paul Rawden’s side.

Nevertheless, it’s been a better start for Grantham, with 12 points from their opening 10 games placing them 13th as they go into their second of two consecutive home games.

For Brid, Grantham marks their third away game in a row, before they go into three back-to-back home fixtures. They will be looking to pick up, as a minimum, their first away point of the season having lost all seven games on the road in all competitions this season.

A positive result would also put an end to the Seasiders five-game losing streak, of which has seen them drop into 19th place, of which is in the relegation zone, ahead only of Winterton Rangers.

Manager Adrian Costello missed the Belper game, due to a prior engagement, and will return to the sidelines for the Grantham test. This left Andy Norfolk to take the team against Belper, getting a hard-working performance out of the lads, while also getting a few minutes off the bench.

Matty Dixon, Benn Lewis and Alex Markham all made it through 90 minutes unhurt, having returned to the starting line-up from various different injuries and illnesses.

Ali Aydemir will also be back to face his former club. Having missed Belper due to work commitments and the trip to Sheffield FC due to suspension, he will be looking forward to getting back onto the pitch, hoping to back up the brace he scored in his last match against Cleethorpes.

Another player returning to play their previous club will be Jack Walters, with the former Grantham left-back rejoining Brid in the summer.