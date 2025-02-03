Bridlington Town look to return to winning ways in crunch clash with relegation rivals Brighouse Town
Despite climbing out of the relegation zone with two wins in Mike Thompson’s first two games, three consecutive defeats now see the Seasiders back in the drop zone, sitting 19th, writes Ben Edwards.
Most recently, Bridlington suffered a 5-0 thrashing at Newton Aycliffe, after which Thompson said: “We were beaten by the better team.
“I think after 15 minutes we were happy with where we were at, but it just seems a little too easy today from our point of view. I think the goals in the first half particularly killed the game.”
Strike pairing Danny Earl and Cam Connelly missed the game through injury, and Thompson provided an injury update, saying: “We’ve got no injuries out of today’s game. I’d hope that we’ve got Danny Earl back, and we missed Danny today.
“There’ll still be no Cam, he won’t be available and we’ve got to monitor whether or not Benn Lewis will be available as well.”
Josh Barrett continued his comeback from an ACL injury as he joined in part of the warm-ups in the last three games, while Alex Peterson continues to miss out through a broken arm.
Brighouse Town also find themselves in the drop zone, one position and two points behind the Seasiders, and so will go above Brid with a win, and have a game in hand.
They’re winless in nine games, having last picked up three points in November with a 4-1 victory over Carlton.
