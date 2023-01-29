Matt Broadley made an impression after coming on as a second-half substitute for the Seasiders on the road at Hebburn Town.

A debut was handed to winger Nick Hutton, who started on the left flank, writes Ben Edwards.

It was a horrible start to the game for the visitors, who gifted a goal to the Hornets after just seven minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Hitchcock tried to bowl the ball out to left-back Will Sutton, but it was intercepted by Joe Walton, who capitalised on the mistake to give his side the lead.

Ali Aydemir hit the crossbar late on for Bridlington Town in their 2-0 loss last weekend.

A perfect response almost came from the Seasiders just a minute later. Hutton had an opportunity to make a name for himself when he received the ball in space just inside the penalty area, but his effort on his weaker right foot was a long way over.

The next 15 minutes were quiet in terms of chances, though the hosts dominated the ball and Brid struggled to get a hold of the game. The only notable effort of this period came from Arron Thompson, who unleashed a 30-yard effort that flew over the bar.

Hebburn doubled their lead on 35 minutes, Amar Purewal got goal-side of Jack Bulless, beating him to a low cross from the left and finishing well first-time at the near post.

Brid then had a few half-chances, with Andy Norfolk’s cross finding the head of Lewis Dennison, but he couldn’t find the target from a tough chance. Following this, Sutton played a superb ball into Ali Aydemir, who had switched wings with Hutton, but the ball just rolled through to Shaun Newbrook in goal.

After not much action in the opening stages of the second half, Mike Thompson made a double switch. Rotherham loanee Mackenzie Warne made his debut, replacing Eddie Rogerson in the midfield and Matt Broadley replaced Andy Norfolk, who appeared to be limping a little earlier in the game.

It appeared to be a pair of inspired substitutions as Brid began to grab a hold of the game and get on the front foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It began when Aydemir, who looked a lot more threatening cutting infield from the left, went on a mazy run, before pulling the trigger. The ball cannoned off the underside of the bar and unbelievably stayed out.