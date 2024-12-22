Bridlington ​Town lose 3-2 on the road at Carlton Town

Sam Kay opened the scoring for Brid Town early at Carlton, but the Seasiders ended up losing 3-2. Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington Town fell to their fourth consecutive defeat, losing 3-2 against Carlton Town in the Northern Premier League East Division.

Town manager Denny Ingram said he was “Very, very disappointed” after Saturday’s action-packed match, writes Ben Edwards.

He added: “(It’s) nowhere near good enough by any stretch of the imagination.”

Carlton started strongly, as Tom Allan, who returned from suspension alongside Sam Kay, saw his backpass intercepted. The hosts’ attacker rounded Sebastian Malkowski, but saw his effort put behind for a corner by Benn Lewis.

Brid Town's Simon Heslop was cautioned at Carlton Town. Photos by TCF Photography

Malkowski came and claimed the set-piece, before palming the ball away from an effort a few minutes later.

Against the run of play, the visitors opened the scoring inside 10 minutes. Michael Coulson brought the ball down well and played a superb pass to Danny Earl. His effort was going wide of the left post, but Sam Kay was on hand to fire home.

The advantage was almost doubled six minutes later, when an outstanding cross from Charlie Winfield found Coulson, whose effort was incredibly saved by Felix Annan. The resulting corner was headed over.

Malkowski then produced a fantastic, fingertip save to prevent a close range free-kick going into the top left corner.

Carlton found the equaliser after 26 minutes, as the rebound fell their way from the corner, and Nathan Watson slammed the ball past Malkowski.

The Millers took the lead with five minutes of the first half remaining, as an unfortunate deflection off Dan Hartley saw the ball trickle beyond Malkowski.

Carlton added a third in injury time, again getting the better of the Seasiders in the air from a corner, with Dean Freeman the man on the scoresheet.

Bridlington needed a fast start in the second half, and got just that, as three minutes in, Earl drove into the penalty area, and saw his effort tipped over by Annan. From the corner, Ahmed Salam headed home to halve the deficit.

Nathan Dyer came close for the Seasiders, as his curled effort just evaded the top right corner. Bridlington continued to push hard for the equaliser, but to no avail as Carlton saw out the three points.