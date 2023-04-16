Bridlington Town lose final league away game of the season at Grantham Town

Skipper Jack Griffin was pushed forward into a striker's role at Grantham Town

Town manager Adrian Costello made a few adjustments to players’ positions, pushing skipper Jack Griffin into the striker’s role with the aim to hold the ball up for the visiting team, writes Ben Edwards.

This saw Matty Dixon operate in midfield as opposed to his more-familiar right-back position.

Chances were few and far between in the opening stages of the game, with the first coming when Will Sutton’s throw-in found the head of captain Griffin, but he flicked the ball wide of the right post.

After 25 minutes a long ball found Griffin on the edge of the penalty area, but he mis-hit his volley which went wide.

The hosts had their first effort of the game with 35 minutes on the clock.

Matt Broadley failed to clear his lines, allowing Matt Tootle to pick up the ball on the edge of the 18-yard box.

His low shot was powerful but evaded the left post.

Just two minutes later Grantham were presented with the best opportunity of the first half.

Tootle’s free-kick found the huge presence of Gregg Smith, whose header at the back post was excellently saved by Town gloveman James Hitchcock.

With a minute until the break, Broadley crossed the ball looking for Griffin.

The makeshift striker unleashed a left-footed effort that went straight into the arms of Dan Haystead.

Within the first five minutes of the second half, Andy Norfolk’s free kick from deep found James Williamson at the far post, whose header back across goal struck the post.

The Seasiders almost took the lead with that Williamson chance, but it was Grantham who netted just two minutes later. A corner from the right found Smith at the back post, who nodded the ball across goal.

Following a goal-mouth scramble, Nathan Tyson bundled the ball home.

For a second time, Bridlington Town hit the post in the second half, this time through substitute George Harrison at the back post following a cross from the right.

With five minutes to go Grantham had the ball in the back of the net, but the offside flag was up. That was before they broke five-on-two following a Bridlington corner. The ball was played to Mason Lee at the back post, who put it horribly over and was offside anyways.

Town will now look to end the league season on a high against Stocksbridge Park Steels back at Queensgate.