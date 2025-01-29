Michael Coulson looks to find room in the Grimsby box as Bridlington Town slip to a 1-0 home loss against Grimsby Borough on Tuesday. Photo by TCF Photography

​Bridlington Town suffered a second defeat in a row at the hands of Grimsby Borough losing out by a single goal on Tuesday night.

Manager Mike Thompson described the outcome as Groundhog Day, he said: “I’m really disappointed how we conceded the goal, an individual error cost us the game.

"In the first four games no team has tried hard to score against us, we need to look at that. We created plenty of chances in the second half but it just gave us a mountain to climb. We are competing with the teams in league it’s just moments in the game that are costing us, we need to have a bit more about us.”

Missing from Town’s line-up was striker Danny Earl who suffered an impact injury against Garforth. To add to the injury woes, Brid were forced into an early substitution as 12 minutes in, Earl’s replacement Cam Connelly came off with a tight thigh, writes Alexander Fynn.

However, no team had any real opportunities on goal until around the half-hour mark, Michael Coulson had a close-range shot, but the Borough back-line held firm as his right-footed shot was deflected out for a corner.

Moments later Borough captain Lewis Collins had a long-range effort, but it was deflected for a corner.

Just as the first half entered stoppage-time, Rhys Yorke broke the deadlock. A miscalculated pass from Sam Kay left Charlie Winfield unable to get to the ball, Yorke was on hand to tap his slow shot past keeper Sebastian Malkowski.

As the second half began Bridlington started with some purpose in attack Nathan Dyer had a long range shot of his own, and was comfortably saved by the Grimsby keeper.

Jack Richardson’s close-range effort was gathered up by Malkowski.

Grimsby continued to defend well as Brid created several opportunities, Tom Sawyer clearing the ball off the visitors’ goal-line and the visitors held firm as the Seasiders piled on the pressure.

The Seasiders didn’t give up, putting together some encouraging passages of play, Winfield tried his luck from a tight angle, but his shot lacked firepower and was easily collected by the goalkeeper.

Five minutes from time, sub Ahmed Salam turned his marker on the edge of the box only to see his goalbound shot deflected for a corner as Grimsby held firm to take all three points.

Brid Town head into a busy schedule as they face a fixture build up.

Boss Thompson confirmed that Alex Markham is due to return on Saturday as the Seasiders head to Newton Ayecliffe.

Thompson also added that “It would be a race against time” to see striker Earl be fit enough to be in the starting line-up for Saturday’s match. Further updates will be announced in due course in the fitness of Connelly once a full assessment has taken place.