Bridlington Town pay tribute to legend Cyril Skinner before Seasiders' unbeaten run ended by Matlock

Bridlington Town players hold a minute silence in tribute to sporting legend Cyril Skinner before kick-off. Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington Town suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 2-1 to Matlock, on an emotional Tuesday evening as they paid their respects to former club president Cyril Skinner who sadly passed away on Sunday at the age of 93.

Cyril was a well-respected man across the Bridlington sport scene known by many for his knowledge of many sports and worked for the Bridlington Free Press as a sports reporter for many years, had it not been for Cyril the club very well may not have still been in existence.

Before the clash the Seasiders were unbeaten in the NPL East, while Matlock, who sat above them by a point having played the same number of games, have only lost at Lincoln United 3-2 in their last outing.

The home side from kick-off began on the attack as Casey Stewart turned round his man, before crossing the ball to Jake Day, although his volley landed on the roof of the net.

Bridlington Town skipper Matty Dixon on the ball for the home side against Matlock Town. Photo by Wandering Photography

Jeremie Milambo earned the first chance for the visitors when he had an opportunity from the edge of the box, however his effort was deflected for a corner by Benn Lewis.

Day came close to opening the scoring, Stewart once again whipped the ball into the box and the shot came off the number 9’s knee off the post, however the linesman flagged for offside.

Matlock earned a free-kick on the edge of the box, but Milambo’s effort went over the bar.

Day opened the scoring for Bridlington Town, when the cross from Stewart curled the ball into the box, the experienced striker making no mistake with a bullet header and leaving the keeper stranded

Brid striker Jake Day celebrates putting the home side in front. Photo by Wandering Photography

Former Scarborough Athletic winger Cameron Wilson then produced a stunner of a goal to put Matlock back on level terms when he tried his luck from distance and the ball landed wonderfully in the top corner.

The Seasiders began to capitulate as the visitors quickly turned the scoreline around, Tom Elliott struck from distance and with Jonathan Dash being in no man’s land, the visitors were in front.

Ahmed Salam earned the home side a free-kick, the setpiece was headed by Tom Allan into the Matlock keeper’s gloves.

The second period started fiery with both sides attacking hard at each other’s goal, the Seasiders believed that they equalised when Salam shot from the edge of the box, the keeper parried it away to land in Michael Coulson’s tracks, although his shot went into the back of the net, the linesman flagged for offside, leaving the players and the fans frustrated.

The Brid Town fans take in the midweek action. Photo by Wandering Photography

Even though the home side were down a goal, the fans continued to back the Seasiders for that important equaliser.

Kiyani Clayton crossed the ball into the middle and it came off Kasper Williams’s knee, but it landed in Dash’s gloves.

The Gladiators were truly pushing for that third goal, Elliott fired a shot from the edge of the box, but the low-driven effort went wide.

After being substituted for Will Annan, Charlie Dunkerley received the first caution of the game, after what could be called a silly challenge on Liam Ravenhill.

Bridlington pushed in the final 10 minutes to find the equaliser, but were unable to break through and suffered the first loss of the season.

After the match, Brid Head Coach Thompson said: "I feel the way the game was we deserved something from it and we have come away with a defeat.

"We have to dust ourselves down from that. The positive is that we've played really well against a good outfit and that's good for us.”

Brid starting XI: 1.Jonathan Dash 2.Alex Markham 3.Benn Lewis 4.Matty Dixon (C) 5.Kasper Williams 6.Tom Allan 7.Casey Stewart 8.Will Annan 9.Jake Day 10.Michael Coulson 11.Ahmed Salam. Subs: Charlie Dunkerley (for Annan 71 mins), Jak Whiting (for Lewis 78), Joe Batty (for Stewart 68), Stan Hewitt (for Salam 78). Sub not used Pete Davidson.

Crowd: 349.