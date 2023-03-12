Bridlington Town pegged back to draw at NPL East rivals Long Eaton United

Matt Broadley put Bridlington Town ahead early on at Long Eaton United last weekend.

After a superb 1-0 against Stockton Town, Adrian Costello’s two changes to the starting line-up were enforced, writes Ben Edwards.

Matty Dixon missed out after being substituted at half time against Stockton due to an ongoing quad problem, whilst Eddie Rogerson has picked up a groin injury.

This allowed Jack Bulless to regain his place in the back-line, whilst 18-year old Tom Algar earned his first start since joining on dual registration from York City.

Leading goalscorer Lewis Dennison doubled Town's lead at Long Eaton United on Saturday.

Wingers George Harrison and Nick Hutton were named on the bench on their return from injury.

The seasiders started the livelier of the two sides, which saw them take an early lead. Jake Martindale showed sublime skill to flick the ball up and beat multiple men before laying the ball to Matt Broadley, who showed great composure to slot the ball into the bottom right corner after just four minutes.

Long Eaton then created a few chances from corners, as one found a man at the back post who put it over.

Another corner just a minute later was cleared only as far as Danny Gordon, but his half-volley flew comfortably over the crossbar.

The hosts had their best chance of the game so far when Ali Aydemir lost possession, allowing Long Eaton to break down the left.

The ball was crossed to Alex Marshall, who looked certain to score in an abundance of space, but the ball bobbled in front of him and he skied it.

Bridlington went straight up the other end, with Broadley excellently beating his man on the left flank.

He played it to Lewis Dennison in the middle, who spun and laid it off to Martindale. His shot was blocked, though the game was becoming very end-to-end.

The visitors’ advantage was doubled just after the 20 minute mark in bizarre fashion.

Dennison beat goalkeeper to the ball, before his header somehow trickled over the line, despite Riece Bertram’s attempted clearance. Possibly one for the dubious goals panel, but we’ve gone with Dennison.

Shortly after, a cross from the right found a Long Eaton man in space, but the ball was just behind him and he couldn’t quite guide his header on target.

Larell King’s long throws proved a constant threat for the hosts, one of which was cleared only as far as Jamie Walker, whose powerful effort was brilliantly blocked by Bulless sliding in.

Long Eaton had another good chance on the 39-minute mark.

Centre-back Bertram found himself in a good crossing position on the right.

His low ball found Tom Cursons at the back post, but he put it over under pressure from Benn Lewis.

The Blues really put the pressure on at the end of the first half.

Sam Parker’s deep free-kick found a man at the back post, but it was headed off target.

It was Town who had the last shot of the half, however.

Good link-up play between Martindale and Will Sutton saw the latter unleash a half-volley on the edge of the penalty area that went a long way over.

The first half concluded with Brid two goals up.

Long Eaton started the second half as they ended the first.

They countered after a Bridlington set-piece, with Cursons getting past Broadley but Hitchcock did well to smother the ball. It was then crossed to the back post, where Aydemir was penalised for bringing down Alex Marshall.

Up stepped Jamie Walker, who just about dispatched the penalty into the bottom right, despite Hitchcock getting close and looking like he maybe got a hand to it.

Just a minute later, Wilson came out of his goal to clear the ball. It fell to Martindale, who after a good first touch tried to chip the out-of-position goalkeeper from the half-way line.

Though for a moment he looked like he might be in trouble, the stumbling shot-stopper caught the ball.

Another surge of Long Eaton pressure began when Cursons got in behind Lewis, rounded Hitchcock but unbelievably shanked the ball miles wide with the open goal in front of him.

The Seasiders’ shot-stopper then made an excellent point-blank save from a corner a minute later.

Cursons then had another good effort, striking the crossbar with a viscous effort from 20 yards.

They made the dominance count, however.

With an hour played, Ashiah Fearon beat his man down the right and squared it to substitute Jack Rogers, who had been on the field less than a minute but made no mistake tapping the ball into the empty net.

There was another twist with 20 minutes to go.

Dennison was booked after Gareth Davies deemed him to have put in a late challenge on Wilson.

Brid gaffer Costello was then shown a red card when protesting the innocence of the striker.

Dennison was then tripped right on the edge of the Long Eaton penalty area, with a free-kick awarded.

Captain Jack Griffin took the set piece, but he put a bit too much power on the ball and it went over the crossbar.

Another gilt-edged chance fell the way of Long Eaton towards the end of the game.