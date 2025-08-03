Bridlington Town play out goalless FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round draw at Knaresborough Town

Bridlington Town, white kit, get stuck in at Knaresborough Town in the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round. Photo by Alexander Fynn

Bridlington Town played out a 0-0 draw in the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round against Knaresborough Town on Saturday afternoon.

Former Town Reserves player Brodie Sedman was named in the starting XI for the first time in a major competition.

Knaresborough started the game strongly when a free-kick was whipped in from the right-hand side, but the header went off the crossbar.

The Queensgate men struggled to get a foot into the game until the 15th minute when Will Annan whipped in a cross into Michael Coulson, but his header was deflected for a corner.

Will Annan on the attack for the Seasiders at Knaresborough Town. Phot by Alexander Fynn

Bridlington began to take control of the game when Annan and a Knaresborough man got in a tangle, the ball was flicked to Matty Dixon, but his half-volley went wide of the post.

Chances for Knaresborough came to break the deadlock when a cross was whipped in, but Slater Barnes’ miscued shot was easily dealt with by Jonathan Dash.

The Seasiders came close to scoring when Coulson tried to square the ball to three Brid men, but the ball took a deflection for a corner.

The game stayed central for a long period of time, until Annan tried his luck from distance, however his shot went straight to the Knaresborough shot-stopper.

Striker Jake Day gets among the Knaresborough Town defenders. Photo by Alexander Fynn

Knaresborough had a great opportunity a corner was whipped in, with a scramble in the goalmouth and the ball fell to the Town striker, hitting a thunderous shot at goal, but Tom Allan put his body on the line to block the goalscoring opportunity.

Jack Dyche had the first chance for Knaresborough in the second period, but his shot went well over the bar.

Meanwhile at the other end, Sedman had a glorious chance to put the Seasiders in front when Annan played a neat pass to him, but he miscued the shot, and it went over the bar.

With the Seasiders pushing for an opener Annan was one-on-one with the keeper, but he came running into the custodian, however, appeals for a penalty were turned away, with the official claiming that the former Cleethorpes man pushed the keeper down.

Bridlington were starting to pressure, Dixon came close, Annan crossed the ball to Coulson, who then headed the ball to Jake Day as he played an accurate pass to Dixon, but his shot took a deflection for a corner.

The Seasiders earned a free-kick when Charlie Dunkerley was brought down by a reckless tackle, the free-kick though went straight to the keeper.

Boss Mike Thompson made his first substitution with 20 minutes to go bringing off Day for Casey Stewart.

As the game entered the closing stages, an Annan free-kick found Benn Lewis and his header made its way to Ahmed Salam, but the official awarded a foul for a high boot.

Stewart came close in finding the opener when he tried his luck from long-range, but his attempt went just over the top corner.

As the game went stoppage-time, Coulson squared the ball to Salam, just before he could set himself to score the ball got stuck into the keeper’s legs.

Despite chances for both sides the game remained a stalemate, with a replay due to be played on Tuesday at Queensgate.