The Seasiders’ first-ever back-to-back wins in the NPL East saw them climb further away from the drop-zone, although Town are now without a game until the crucial derby against rivals Pickering on Monday December 27 at Queensgate.

Agnew was delighted by his team’s display on Saturday which he says gives his side a great platform for the key games with rivals coming up.

He said: “It was a great performance and I’d say we just about edged it, starting well and finishing the match very well.

“We started well but were very unhappy with the penalty as it looked like their lad may well have kicked his own foot.

“They came out strongly after the interval for 20 minutes or so, but when we brought on Flynn McNaughton for Earl and Lewis Dennison for Benn Lewis we had a much better shape and we started to impress again.”

Agnew then scored a cracking equaliser for Town, controlling the ball well on the turn, cutting inside and taking the ball past a couple of defenders before firing in a low shot.

“It was great to get the equaliser like that too, you sometimes try these things and they don’t come off but it was good to get us back in it.

“Denny (Lewis Dennison) then took his goal superbly as well after a great ball from Will Annan to win it for us.

“This win gives a great platform now, if we can end the year with three wins on the bounce and nine points it is a brilliant way to finish 2021.

“We have some key matches coming up against other teams down near the bottom with us such as Pickering Town and Lincoln United, with Cleethorpes Town in between.

“Then after that we are up against Tadcaster Albion and Pontefract Collieries, who are also down there too, so January could well be a crucial month.

Jaz Goundry impressed yet again for Brid on Saturday and Agnew was handed a huge boost when his parent club Grimsby agreed to extend his loan deal by another month.

Agnew said: “Jaz has done brilliantly since he came and we were very happy to get him for another month.

“I am trying to get another couple of players in at the moment to boost the squad, with one hopefully coming on loan from a NPL Premier club.”

Danny Earl came off with a slight knock to his knee on Saturday but Agnew is hopeful that the couple of weeks rest will allow him to be available for the derby with Pickering.