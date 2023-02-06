Lewis Dennison scored a late leveller for Brid Town on Saturday v Sheffield FC.

It will be Costello’s first away game as manager of the club, after he picked up a 1-1 draw against Sheffield FC in his first game in charge. Two headed goals in the final 10 minutes saw Lewis Dennison cancel out Luke Hinsley’s opener, writes Ben Edwards.

Three points will go a long way for Town if they can pick them up on the road this week. A disappointing January saw them pick up just one point from a possible 12, with them last picking up a win on Boxing Day against Tadcaster.

Away form has not been the best so far for Brid, picking up nine points from 11 trips - two wins and three draws. On the other hand, Ossett United are only 16th in the home table, with 12 points from a possible 33 earned at home.

Brid Town defend a corner v Sheffield FC

The hosts will go into the game with back-to-back wins under their belt. They backed up a 4-1 win against strugglers Tadcaster Albion with an excellent 1-0 victory on the road to Grimsby Borough - the first team to defeat them in 12 games, dating back to October!

Ossett will no doubt be looking to make it three wins on the bounce to build on their current position in 11th place on 29 points.

The Seasiders draw at the weekend saw them stay 15th.

A win on Tuesday will see them rise above Ossett in the table, though United will have played a game fewer.

Luke Aldrich is Ossett’s top scorer, netting 10 times this season, though he was an unused sub in their last game and hasn’t started since January 2.

As for the visitors, Dennison's goal against Sheffeld saw him draw level with Ali Aydemir at the top of the club’s goal charts with eight goals so far.

Aydemir inspired a comeback when the two clubs met at Queensgate back in September. A poor start saw Ossett go 2-0 up after just nine minutes.