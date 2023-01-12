Joe Norton was on target in Bridlington Town's 3-1 home loss against Lincoln United last weekend PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

The hosts have been excellent all season, winning 19 of their 21 league games, and lead the way at the top of the Northern Premier League East Division with 58 points, writes Ben Edwards.

With a game in hand, this already puts them 13 points ahead of second-placed Stockton Town, who they lost their only league game of the season against on the opening day.

As for their only draw of the league season, that of course came at the hands of Brid, the last team to take points of Worksop. A thrilling game back in August ended 2-2 underneath the Queensgate floodlights.

James Williamson in action against Lincoln United.

Lewis Dennison opened the scoring after four minutes from the spot but just two minutes later Luke Hall equalised for the Tigers. Former Republic of Ireland international Paul Green sent Worksop into the break ahead with a brilliant strike from range.

However, the Seasiders responded with a battling second half performance, during which Ali Aydemir rounded Sebastian Malkowski in goal to claim his side a deserved point.

Worksop’s success is no surprise given the calibre of players Craig Parry has available. Alongside Green, striker Liam Hughes has Football League experience.

Captain Hamza Bencherif and midfielder Sam Wedgbury have both featured for Wrexham AFC in the top tier of non-league - to name just a few very talented players Worksop have available.

With Worksop’s game away to Sheffield FC postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, it will be 12 days since they last took to the field.

The visitors have also been a victim of recent rainfall, as their long midweek trip to Long Eaton United was called off.

It means that the Seasiders’ last game was against Lincoln United, where Joe Norton was given a start and put his side ahead with a header at the back post just three minutes in.

A poor performance overall, however, saw Mike Thompson's side lose the game 3-1.

With eight goals conceded in two games in 2023, a much tighter defence will be needed to stand any chance of preventing Worksop.

They have the highest goals scored in the league (62) by 16, and have the division’s top scorer, Hughes, who is five goals clear having netted 19 times already.

