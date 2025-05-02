Bridlington Town Reserves beat Easington United to gain promotion to Humber Premier League

Bridlington Town Reserves won 2-1 at home to Easington to secure promotion,. Photo by Alexander Fynn

In a night of contrasting emotions at the Mounting Systems Stadium, a 2-1 victory over Easington United confirmed Bridlington Town Reserves’ promotion to the Humber Premier League, meanwhile United were relegated from the East Riding County League Premiership.

Drafted into the starting line-up, Coby Scotter had the first attempt of Tuesday night’s game from the edge of the box, though it was weak and wide of the right post, writes Ben Edwards.

He found the opener after 10 minutes though, getting on the end of a cross from the right. His header was spilled into the net by goalkeeper Daniel Fincham.

Just four minutes later the advantage was doubled, as again the Seasiders capitalised on a defensive error. David Nolan’s backpass was cut short and intercepted by Jake Lister, who rounded Fincham and slotted home.

Bridlington pushed for a third as Lister turned well and played a great ball over the top to Theo Flintoft. He got there ahead of Fincham and chipped the shot stopper, but Oliver Bewell got back to head over on the goal line.

Moments later, Ish Keegan’s snapshot was well saved.

On the half-hour mark, Sam Flowerdew’s outswinging corner was volleyed over by Scotter, before Easington had a couple of chances.

Thomas Graham’s volley was cleared off the line by Ben Marshall, before Shawn Pizer fired wide from close range.

Another attempt for the visitors saw Liam Murrey try and catch out Harry Connelly, dinking the ball over him from range, though it went high and wide of the top left corner.

The Seasiders ended the half with two opportunities, as Scotter took on his man and cut inside from the left flank, but fired over.

Flowerdew then saw his powerful low effort from range saved by Fincham, who pounced on the loose ball before Lister.

Five minutes into the second half, Flintoft made an outstanding run down the right flank from his own half. His cross was just behind Scotter, who headed wide of the left post.

A minute later, the number 11 had yet another chance, firing over on the half volley from inside the penalty area.

Easington came into the game following some changes to the Brid backline, as an effort from the left hand side of the penalty area went just wide of the right post.

They halved the deficit with 15 minutes remaining, as Murrey’s low free-kick from 25 yards crept into the bottom right corner.

Two minutes later the Seasiders looked to restore that two goal lead, but Scotter’s effort was saved at point-blank range.

They thought they had found that third, when Lister poked the ball beyond Fincham and into the bottom right corner, but referee David Wedge judged the striker to have fouled a defender in the build up.

Despite making hard work of it, Brid Reserves held out for the three points to secure promotion after an excellent season.