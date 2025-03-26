Bridlington Town Reserves win 3-1 at North Ferriby to stay in title contention

Flamborough lost 2-1 at home to Newlands in the Scarborough FA District Cup semi-final. Photo by TCF Photography

​Bridlington Town Reserves kept the pressure on Right Car East Riding County Football League Premiership leaders Goole United with a 3-1 win at the Dransfield Stadium against North Ferriby Development on Saturday.

​Jake Lister, Coby Scotter and Joe Pratley netted for Town’s second string, who entertain Beverley Town 3rds in the League Senior Cup quarter-final this Saturday, 2pm kick-off at Queensgate.

The young Seasiders will be back in Premiership action on Tuesday, April 1, against Great Driffield AFC Rovers, also at home, 7pm kick-off.

Bridlington Rovers Millau’s hopes of securing promotion diminished further with a 1-1 draw at struggling Easington United.

Flamborough make a challenge against Newlands, red kit, in the Scarborough FA District Cup semi-final. Photo by TCF Photography

Millau head to Springhead in the HE Dean Cup quarter-final this Saturday.

Bridlington Rovers Pandas came out second best in a nine-goal thriller at Driffield Town in Division Two.

Alex Staveley, Aston Lambert, Liam Boucher and sub ben Garland were on target for the Pandas, who play host to second-from-bottom Holme Rovers Reserves this coming Saturday.

Bridlington Rovers 1903 head to Northside Sporting in Division One this Saturday.

In the Scarborough FA District Cup semi-final, Flamborough lost 2-1 at home to Championship North rivals Newlands Park Hotel.

Boro return to action at basement club Newby in the league this coming weekend.

Bridlington Spa entertain Premiership side South Cave United Reserves in the League Senior Cup quarter-final this Saturday.

Spa are in quarter-final action again the following Saturday, as they make the trip to Great Driffield AFC Development in the last eight of the HE Dean Cup on April 5.