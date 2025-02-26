Bridlington Town Reserves win 5-0 at Haltemprice to return to top spot in Premiership

Bridlington Town Reserves returned to top spot in the Premiership with a 5-0 win at Haltemprice. Photo by TCF Photography

​Bridlington Town Reserves returned to the top of the Right Car East Riding County Football League Premiership table with a 5-0 win at struggling Haltemprice on Saturday.

​Brid won the game very comfortably, with Town goalkeeper Harry Connelly not having to make a save all match.

Will Webb opening the scoring for the visitors with a long-range shot and Jake Lister’s goal making it 2-0 at the half-time interval.

The second half started so well with the visitors not giving the ball away with Lister making it three and then Joe Pratley getting the fourth and fifth goals for the Seasiders second string.

The Brid Reserves man of the match went to Dec Tindall.

Town Reserves, who went back to the top of the table, a point above Goole United although the latter do have three games in hand, are in action at home to Hull Athletic in the League Senior Cup third round this Saturday at the The Mounting Systems Stadium.

Bridlington Rovers Millau will resume their push for the title at South Cave United this coming Saturday.

Championship North promotion-chasers Bridlington Spa moved into the League Senior Cup quarter-finals with a hard-earned 2-1 success at Premiership high-flyers North Cave.

Tom Coates and Jake Brown were on target for the visitors, who return to league action at home to basement club Newby this Saturday.

Flamborough earned a superb 4-3 home win against Beckett League Division One side Thornton Dale in the Scarborough FA District Cup.

Boro will make the trip to Market Weighton Town in the league this Saturday, while Bridlington Rovers Reserves are due to play host to Scalby, also in Championship North.

Bridlington Rovers 1903 earned a 3-1 success at home to South Park Rangers in Division One.

The Brid 1903 side are at home to Beverley Town Development this Saturday.

The Division Two game between Eastside and Bridlington Rovers Pandas was postponed.

The Pandas are without a game this weekend but return to action on March 8 at Great Driffield AFC Development.