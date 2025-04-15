Bridlington Town Reserves young guns earn place in HE Dean Cup semi-finals

Bridlington Town Reserves won in the ERCFA Cup

Bridlington Town Reserves moved into the semi-finals of the Right Car East Riding County Football League HE Dean Cup semi-finals with an impressive 4-1 win at Beverley Town Reserves on Saturday afternoon.​

​Jake Lister led the way for the young Seasiders with a brace of goals, with Brodie Sedman and Ismael Keegan also on the scoresheet for the visitors at Beverley Leisure Centre’s 3G pitch.

Town Reserves were due to be in Premiership action against Filey Town at the Mounting Systems Stadium in midweek, but the Seasiders’ second string are then without a game until the HE Dean Cup semi-final against town rivals Bridlington Spa at Pride Park pitch number 2 on Thursday April 24, 6.30pm kick-off.

This semi-final will be played at the same time as the other semi-final between Bridlington Rovers Millau and Premiership title favourites Goole United, on Pride Park pitch number 1.

Millau maintained their promotion challenge with a 3-1 win at Sculcoates Amateurs Academy.

Austen Wiles, Joey Baker and TJ Collinson netted for the Brid side, who head to North Cave in the league on Saturday.

Flamborough drew 3-3 at home to Langtoft in the Championship North, James Langton hitting a hat-trick for Boro.

In Division One, Bridlington Rovers 1903 triumphed 5-2 at home to Thorpe Park Rangers to boost their chances of beating the drop down into the second division.

Bridlington Rovers Pandas conceded their Division Two game at Eastside.