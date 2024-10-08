Bridlington ​Town Reserves’ young guns hit back to earn derby win at Bridlington Rovers Millau

Bridlington Town Reserves (red kit) won 6-3 in their derby match at Brid Rovers Millau. Photo by TCF Phjotography

The derby between Right Car East Riding County League Premiership leaders Bridlington Town Reserves and hosts ​Bridlington Rovers Millau saw the visitors fight back for a crucial 6-3 win.

It was a tale of two halves, Millau were the first to strike as Billy Tyler opened their account as he cleverly fired into the back of the net from a pinpoint cross, writes Alexander Fynn.

The dominance continued as Danny Anderson missed his penalty, but fired in the rebound from close range. With eight minutes left of the first half, Tyler scored his second of the afternoon after a superb counter-attack as he dribbled it into the back of the net.

Town replied in the closing stages to reduce the deficit get one back with the last kick of the first half with a brilliant free-kick from Will Webb.

The second half was more about composure and who would score first, and it was Town’s Joe Pratley who pulled another back with some great forward play.

Then Pratley equalised from long range to put Millau under pressure.

Kieran Jordan then put Town in front for the first time in the match with a bullet header outside the penalty area, leaving the Millau keeper stranded.

The home side did get a chance to pull a goal back from a substitute however his shot went over the bar.

Jake Lister added the fifth goal for Town Reserves as his ferocious shot hit the back of the net, Archie Brown made it six with a long-range shot into to the top corner.

Late into the second half tempers were beginning to fray within the Millau camp as they attempted to get back into game.

But that frustration resulted in a red card for Joey Baker as, after a poor challenge on one of his players, his reaction did not go down too well with the match official and he received his second yellow of the afternoon.

Baker said: “The better team won. Complete dominance from an experienced Millau side in the first half.

"In the second period a good young Brid side was composed, and fitness levels paid dividends, as the home side ran out of steam. Sometimes we are own worst enemy.”

Town Reserves are at home to Goole United on Saturday and Millau entertain ​​​​Holme Rovers.