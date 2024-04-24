Bridlington Town celebrate their East Riding FA Senior Cup final win against North Ferriby on Tuesday evening. PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

Tom Algar and Bobby Attree came into the Seasiders starting line-up, in place of Andy Norfolk and Jack Bulless, both of whom were unavailable for the county cup final, writes Ben Edwards.

North Ferriby enjoyed the majority of possession, and created the first opportunity when Danny Earl’s cross found Josh Whitley, whose shot from close range was deflected behind for a corner.

Earl then found himself with a great opportunity to open the scoring as this time he was on the receiving end of a cross from Whitley, but he headed wide of the target as Will Sutton did just enough to put the former Bridlington Town man off balance.

Pete Davidson on the ball for Bridlington Town.

The first chance for the visitors came after a great run from Ali Aydemir.

He attempted to chip the ball over the onrushing Tom Jackson, but the shot-stopper produced a good save to deny the Seasiders wide-man.

After 24 minutes, the deadlock was broken, as Bridlington’s strike partners Glen Sani and Lewis Dennison linked up brilliantly.

Sani played an exceptional through ball to unleash Dennison in behind.

North Ferriby's Danny Earl and Brid Town's Will Sutton.

He drove into the penalty area, before producing a composed, lofted finish over Jackson and into the top right corner with his left foot.

The hosts continued to look dangerous from crosses, as Adam Bolder’s delivery was met by Tom Corner, but he glanced his header wide of the right post.

Heroic defending from Benn Lewis kept his side in front, Whitley had two efforts on goal, with the second being blocked on the goal-line by Lewis.

Earl had the final chance of the first half, getting in at the back post but Town gloveman James Hitchcock saved his effort.

The Seasiders show off their silverware after the dramatic finale.

After an uneventful start to the second half, the Villagers were awarded a penalty on the hour mark, as Whitley got the wrong side of Aydemir, who tripped his man in the 18-yard box.

Whitley took the spot-kick that he won, sending Hitchcock the wrong way and slotting into the bottom left corner.

Shortly after, North Ferriby had another shout from a penalty waved away, this time for a challenge by Sani on Earl, who was consequently subbed off with an injury.

Substitute Danny Clarke came close to giving North Ferriby the lead, when his audacious 25-yard volley struck the right post.

After dealing with North Ferriby having the majority of the ball all game, Bridlington Town continued to look dangerous on the counter attack, and got their reward in injury-time.

Sani cut inside from the left before being tripped on the edge of the box.